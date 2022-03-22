Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

