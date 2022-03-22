Financial Analysis: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Open Lending and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 3 3 1 2.71 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Open Lending currently has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Open Lending.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending 40.46% 47.17% 16.66% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Risk and Volatility

Open Lending has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Lending and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $215.65 million 11.04 $146.08 million $0.70 26.94 Affirm $870.46 million 13.71 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.95

Open Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Open Lending beats Affirm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

