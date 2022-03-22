Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $539.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.