Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,229 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHG opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.