Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

