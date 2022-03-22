Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,103.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

