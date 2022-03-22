Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $34,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Shares of AA opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

