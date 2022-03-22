II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $24,500.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $24,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get II-VI alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00.

IIVI opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.