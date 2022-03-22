Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KDP stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

