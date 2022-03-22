Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.