Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,444.66 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,467.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,258.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.