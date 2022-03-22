Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.