Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.