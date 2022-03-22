Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

