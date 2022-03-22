UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

