Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 10,586 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 320,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

