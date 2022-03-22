PFG Advisors Sells 839 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 898,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

