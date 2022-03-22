AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVG opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

