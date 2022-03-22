Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $80,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.10. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

