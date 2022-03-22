1,380 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,656,158 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

