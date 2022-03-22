PFG Advisors Has $239,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

