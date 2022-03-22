Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 275,369 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 446.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

