Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vale stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

