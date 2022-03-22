Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $250.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

