AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

