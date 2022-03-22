$5.66 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $5.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $41.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,540.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,483.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

