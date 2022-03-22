Comparing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.66 $56.71 million $1.16 14.83

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.58%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Credo Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.