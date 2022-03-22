PFG Advisors Invests $333,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $436.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.