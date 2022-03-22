Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29.

