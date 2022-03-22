PFG Advisors Buys 889 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

JSML opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

