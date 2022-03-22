SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

