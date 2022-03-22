Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mullen Automotive’s earnings. Mullen Automotive posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mullen Automotive will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mullen Automotive.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $3.21 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

