Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

