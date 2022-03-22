Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

