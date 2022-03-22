Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of ROG opened at $273.37 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.86.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

