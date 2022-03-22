Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 547 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.