Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF by 600.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000.
Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.
