Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 360.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

