Stifel Nicolaus Cuts LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target to $8.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s current price.

LVOX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in LiveVox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in LiveVox by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

