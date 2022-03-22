Stifel Nicolaus Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.55% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

TWLO opened at $157.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.09. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

