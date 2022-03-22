Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ALNA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

