Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $97.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

