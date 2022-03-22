Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GameStop were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 5,052.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 70,378 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GME stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

