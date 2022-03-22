Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

