Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

PHP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.32) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

PHP opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.27. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

