Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

