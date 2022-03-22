Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.