Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.54 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 920.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.85 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

