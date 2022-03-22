Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

