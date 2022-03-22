Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $391.30 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

