Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.